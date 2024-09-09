Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 2.15 pc in Jul

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 2.15 per cent in July this year.

The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index for Industrial) for July 2024 increased by 1.3 points and stood at 142.7 points, a labour ministry statement said.

It was 141.4 points in June 2024.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month of July 2024 moderated to 2.15 per cent as compared to 7.54 per cent in July 2023. The year-on-year inflation for the month of June 2024 was 3.67 per cent as compared to 5.57 per cent in June 2023," it stated.

Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. PTI KKS BAL BAL