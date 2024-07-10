Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 3.86 pc in May

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 3.86 per cent in May compared to 4.42 per cent in the same month a year ago.

The Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) was 3.87 per cent in April 2024, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, year-on-year inflation for May 2024 moderated to 3.86 per cent against 4.42 per cent in May 2023.

The All-India CPI-IW for May 2024 increased by 0.5 points and stood at 139.9 points. It was 139.4 points in April 2024.

The food and beverages group increased to 145.2 points in May from 143.4 points in April this year.

The fuel & light segment dipped to 149.5 points in May from 152.8 points in April 2024.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL