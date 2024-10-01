Retail inflation for industrial workers inches up at 2.44 pc in Aug

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Retail inflation for industrial workers inched up marginally to 2.44 per cent in August against 2.15 per cent in July this year.

The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers) for August 2024 decreased by 0.1 points and stood at 142.6 points, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the CPI-IW was 142.7 in July this year.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month of August 2024 stood at 2.44 per cent as compared to 6.91 per cent in August 2023," it said.

Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.