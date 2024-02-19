Retail investor Bela Agarwal sells entire 4.54% stake in Minda Corp for Rs 437 cr

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Bela Agarwal, a retail individual investor, on Monday divested her entire 4.54 per cent stake in Minda Corporation for Rs 437 crore through open market transactions.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Motilal Oswal MF, Mahindra Manulife MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Axis MF, Societe Generale and Monika Garware were the buyers of these shares.

According to the block deal data available on the BSE, Bela Agarwal sold a total of 1,08,50,700 shares in seven tranches, amounting to a 4.54 per cent stake in Minda Corporation.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 403 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 437.28 crore.

On Monday, shares of Minda Corporation rose 4.64 per cent to close at Rs 425.05 apiece on the BSE.

Last month, Noida-based Minda Corporation had exited the automotive components maker Pricol by selling its entire 15.70 per cent stake in the company for Rs 658 crore. PTI HG MR