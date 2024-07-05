Retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi surge to Rs 70-80 per kg

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi have surged to around Rs 70-80 per kg on lower supply due to recent heatwave conditions.

Mother Dairy, a leading supplier of fruits and vegetables in Delhi-NCR, is selling tomatoes at Rs 75 per kg through its retail 'Safal' stores. The local vendors are selling at Rs 70-80 per kg.

"The recently occurred heatwave conditions across key tomato growing belts in the hilly regions in the north have impacted the production of the crop, resulting in constrained supply for retail markets and subsequent price volatility," a Mother Dairy Spokesperson said on Friday.

Online marketplaces Otipy and Blinkit are selling tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg. Local vendors attributed the high retail prices to a sharp increase in wholesale prices of tomatoes at Rs 50-60 per kg.

However, according to the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi are Rs 55 per kg.

All-India average price of tomatoes on Friday is Rs 58.25 per kg, while the modal rate is ruling at Rs 50 per kg. The maximum and minimum prices of tomatoes are Rs 130 per kg and Rs 20 per kg, respectively.

Apart from tomatoes, the all-India average retail prices of potatoes and onions have risen to Rs 35.34 per kg and Rs 43.01 per kg, respectively. PTI MJH MJH SHW