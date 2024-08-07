RevFin partners Bajaj Auto for electric three-wheeler financing

New Delhi: Electric vehicle financing digital platform RevFin on Wednesday said it has partnered with Bajaj Auto for financing of the latter's high speed electric three-wheelers.

By combining Revfin's expertise in financial services and familiarity with the three-wheeler landscape with Bajaj Auto's market position and diverse product range, the partnership aims to accelerate the foray of Bajaj in electric high speed three-wheeler offerings, the company said in a statement.

Revfin CEO Sameer Aggarwal said, "By combining our shared commitment to electric vehicles and financial inclusion, we are poised to establish a formidable ecosystem that encourages both consumers and fleet operators to embrace eco-friendly three-wheeler options." Bajaj Auto President Samardeep said this strategic tie-up with Revfin marks a crucial stride in Bajaj Auto's mission to accelerate the nationwide shift towards electric mobility in India.

"This collaboration is geared towards enhancing accessibility and appeal of our eco-friendly three-wheeler offerings to a diverse customer base, driving adoption, and contributing to a cleaner, greener future for first and last mile mobility," he added.

Access to such financing options can accelerate the adoption of electric three-wheelers, benefiting both Bajaj Auto and Revfin while promoting financial inclusion, the statement said.