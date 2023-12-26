RevFin raises Rs 115 cr in Series B funding round

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) EV financing digital platform RevFin on Tuesday said it has raised USD 14 million (Rs 115 crore) in Series B funding round.

Advertisment

Omidyar Network led the round with a USD 5 million investment, joined by the Asian Development Bank, Companion Capital Ltd, and existing investors Green Frontiers Capital and LC Nueva, the company said in a statement.

With this funding, Revfin's total capital raised through debt and equity stands at Rs 625 crore, it said.

Angel investors such as Dhiiraj Jain (Redcliffe Labs), Anuraag Jaipuria, Ruchi Rans Jaipuria, Rishi Kajaria, Let's Venture Angel Fund, Harash Jain, and others supported this journey, Revfin said.

"This funding will empower us to further enhance the EV ecosystem and contribute to the growth of all types of electric vehicles in India. Our unwavering commitment to revolutionise digital lending remains strong, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead," Revfin Founder and CEO Sameer Aggarwal said.

The latest capital infusion represents Revfin's second significant investment in the last 12 months, the company said. PTI RKL TRB