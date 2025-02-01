Business

No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh; check revised tax slabs under new tax regime

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Salary Hike Salary Increase

Representative image

New Delhi: The following are the revised slabs and rates under the new tax regime announced in the FY26 Budget:

Income up to Rs 4 lakh (per annum) ----- Nil

Between Rs 4 and 8 lakh ---------------- 5 per cent (tax)

Between Rs 8 and 12 lakh --------------- 10 per cent

Between Rs 12 and 16 lakh -------------- 15 per cent

Between Rs16 and 20 lakh --------------- 20 per cent

Between Rs 20 and 24 lakh -------------- 25 per cent

Above Rs 24 lakh ------------------------- 30 per cent

Nil tax slab will apply for annual income up to Rs 12 lakh (Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers with a standard deduction of Rs 75,000) under the new tax regime.

Income Tax department Income tax Income tax calculation Union Budget Income Tax Return FILING INCOME TAX Income Tax rates Income Tax Act new tax regime income tax benefits Income tax limit income tax relief New tax regime vs old tax regime income tax regime income tax filing old vs new tax regime Union Budget 2025