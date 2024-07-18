Revival in rural spending pushing demand conditions: RBI Bulletin

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) The second quarter of 2024-25 has begun with signs of quickening momentum in the economy and the revival of rural spending has turned out to be a bright spot in the evolution of demand conditions, the Reserve Bank said in its Bulletin on Thursday.

Global economic activity appears to be strengthening across advanced economies (AEs) and emerging market economies (EMEs) and global trade in goods and services is gathering momentum, said an article on 'State of Economy' published in the RBI's Bulletin.

It further said monetary policy divergence is setting the tone for global economic developments.

"In India, the second quarter of 2024-25 has begun with signs of quickening momentum in the economy," said the article.

The improvement in the outlook for agriculture and the revival of rural spending have turned out to be the bright spots in the evolution of demand conditions, it added.

The article also noted that consumer price inflation ticked up in June 2024 after three consecutive months of moderation as a broad flare-up in vegetable prices halted the overall disinflation that had been underway.

