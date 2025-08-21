Revival of Mormugao Port container services to unlock opportunities for Goa industries: Godinho

Panaji, Aug 21 (PTI) The revival of container services at Mormugao Port will ease logistics, reduce costs for businesses and unlock new opportunities for industries in Goa, especially the growing pharmaceutical sector, state Transport and Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho said on Thursday.

He was speaking at Trade Meet 2025 organised here to chart the revival of container shipping from the port.

The facility was a natural resource that must be fully utilised, he asserted.

"With upgraded infrastructure, including cranes and other handling equipment, Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) is taking the right steps to re-establish the port as a competitive hub. Goa contributes over 8 per cent of global pharmaceutical production despite being a small state. Revived container services will greatly support such industries," Godinho said.

The conclave was hosted by Delta Ports Mormugao Terminal Pvt Ltd in collaboration with MPA and supported by Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC).

Goa-IDC chairperson Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said efficient logistics would play a pivotal role in accelerating industrial growth in the state.

MPA deputy chairperson Vinayak Rao said the port, in operation since 1885, was firmly back on the growth path despite setbacks such as the mining ban.

The container terminal would save industries the cost of transporting cargo to JNPT or Navi Mumbai, said Goa-IDC managing director Pravimal Abhishek.

Delta Ports managing director Shamil Ahmed said his company was committed to providing world-class facilities under its 30-year concession agreement with MPA. PTI RPS BNM