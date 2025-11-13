Revoking quality control order on polyester fibre, yarn to benefit India's textile sector: CITI

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The government's move to rescind the quality control orders (QCOs) on polyester fibre and polyester yarn is a "pro-growth measure" which will hugely benefit the country's textile and apparel sector, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Wednesday issued a notification pertaining to withdrawal of the QCOs, a move which is expected to ease compliance burden for textile product manufacturers while sourcing raw material.

"The rescinding of the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) on polyester fibre and polyester yarn comes as a great relief, as it has been a long-awaited demand of all the user industries," CITI Chairman Ashwin Chandran said.

"Polyester fibre and polyester yarn form most of the man-made fibre (MMF) products, and hence, this measure by the authorities will contribute to the growth of the MMF segment in India," he added.

Chandran said the removal of these QCOs will improve the cost competitiveness of Indian textile and apparel products by making it easier to obtain raw materials at internationally competitive prices.

"Coupled with the export package announced on November 12, the rescinding of these QCOs will act as a huge confidence-booster for the textile and apparel sector," the CITI Chairman pointed out.

Although the global textile and apparel arena is dominated by MMF, it is the other way round in India, where cotton dominates.

Chandran said that given the government's steadfast commitment to the growth of the textile and apparel sector, it could be helpful if authorities could also consider providing similar relief on the QCO front for viscose fibre and other cellulosic raw materials.

India aims to create a USD 350-billion textile and apparel industry by 2030, with exports contributing USD 100 billion. PTI RSN HVA