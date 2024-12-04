Revolt Motors e-motorcycle sales triple to 1,994 units in Nov

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) RattanIndia Enterprises' EV arm Revolt Motors on Wednesday reported nearly three-fold jump in its electric motorcycle sales at 1,994 units in November.

The company had retailed a total of 671 units in the same month last year.

The sales volume was almost double as compared to 952 units sold in October 2024, it said.

This surge in sales is largely attributed to the launch of all-new RV1 and RV1+ motorcycle models.

This growth surpassed the industry's performance as the electric two-wheeler segment witnessed sales decline of 18-20 per cent during the same period, as per Vahan portal data, Revolt Motors said. PTI IAS ANU ANU