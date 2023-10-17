Revolt Motors looks to ramp up sales infra, roll out new products

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Electric bike maker Revolt Motors is looking to scale up sales infrastructure, roll out new products as part of its growth plans over the next few years, a top company official said.

The company, which was acquired by RattanIndia Enterprises earlier this year, also plans to enter international markets.

In an interaction with PTI, RattanIndia Enterprises Business Chairperson Anjali Rattan said the company is expanding to ensure that the electric revolution reaches every corner of the country.

"Revolt had only 25 dealerships when we did the acquisition. Right now we are almost at 100... in one year we want to have 500 dealerships in India," she said.

In the next two to three years, the number can even cross the 1,000-mark, Rattan stated.

"Right now there's a lot of competition in electric scooters. There are not many players in the electric motorcycle space, so we think this is the right time to expand operations," she said.

Penetration into all cities in India is a need of the hour, Rattan said, elaborating on the scope of growth for electric mobility in the country.

The company currently sells just one electric bike -- RV 400 -- in the country.

Asked if Revolt Motors is also looking to introduce electric scooters, Rattan said the company would first like to consolidate in the bike space.

"There is a lot of competition in the electric scooter space at the moment... there are around 80 companies operating there... so is there any need for me to rush to scooters? the answer is no," she said.

Later after consolidating the brand presence, the company may look into diversifying into the scooter space, she added.

On product range expansion, Ratan said the R&D team is working behind the scenes on several innovative products catering to unique preferences of customers in the EV segment.

She, however, did not share details about the investments that would go into the business expansion.

On plans to enter international markets, Rattan said, "Right now, we have inquiries from various countries like Mexico, Bangladesh, and Nepal." The process has been initiated and the product needs a tweak in terms of design, etc, for different locations and it takes time, she added.

Revolt Motors on Tuesday launched the RV400 India Blue special edition bike to commemorate the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

RattanIndia Enterprises has presence across various industries, including e-commerce, fintech and drones among others. PTI MSS TRB TRB