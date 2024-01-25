Rewari-Palanpur 'Truck on Train' service extended to small businesses, farmers

Rewari (Haryana), Jan 25 (PTI) Farmers and business owners can now transport their goods from here to Palanpur in Gujarat using the 'Truck on Train' service offered by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL).

Advertisment

The 'Truck on Train' or 'Roll-on, Roll-off' (RORO) service was introduced solely for Amul dairy to transport milk from Gujarat to Haryana. The service is now being offered to other customers by adding five extra wagons to the freight train, Praveen Kumar, Executive Director, western DFCCIL, told PTI.

Kumar said the introduction of 'Truck on Train' service has significantly reduced the travel time between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Rewari.

"Freight trains that used to take more than three days to traverse the distance between JNPT and Rewari, can now reach within a day," he said.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the 173-km section linking the western and the eastern dedicated freight corridors from New Rewari in Haryana to New Khurja in Uttar Pradesh. The new section will reduce the travel time between New Rewari and New Khurja to three hours from the 24 hours taken earlier.

"The launch of the new section will help decongest the Indian Railways network as goods trains will be shifted to the dedicated freight corridors," Kumar said.

"In an ideal situation for DFCCIL, trucks loaded with more than 45T weight on both sides of the route would cost Rs 16 lakh per day for 25 wagons and Rs 19.2 lakh for 30 wagons," a senior DFCCIL official said.

"The operationalisation of this crucial section marks a significant milestone in establishing a reliable and efficient transportation network for container and EXIM traffic, including cement, stone, milk, dairy, white goods and parcel traffic," an official from the DFCCIL said.

The 173-km long section further facilitates the seamless movement of coal and steel from the eastern part and transportation of foodgrain and fertiliser to the eastern part of the country, the official said. PTI SKU KSS CK