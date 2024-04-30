RHI Magnesita India appoints Azim Syed as CFO

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) RHI Magnesita India on Tuesday said Azim Syed has been appointed as the company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investor Relations Officer.

Advertisment

His appointment is with effect from May 1, 2024, the company said in a statement.

Syed has previously been part of the global leadership team at RHI Magnesita NV since 2019, where he steered crucial functions in managing global supply chains and integrated business planning.

In his new role, he will work closely with the executive team to drive financial performance and enable operational efficiencies for the India, West Asia and Africa region.

Parmod Sagar, Managing Director & CEO of RHI Magnesita India Ltd, stated, "We welcome Azim to our leadership team as the Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investor Relations Officer. His vast experience and expertise will play a key role in driving our financial strategies and further strengthen the company’s position as a market leader in the region." A subsidiary of Vienna-based RHI Magensita, RHI Magnesita India Ltd is a supplier of high-grade refractory products used by major industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and glass. PTI ABI DR