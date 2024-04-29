RHI Magnesita India CFO Vijaya Gupta resigns

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Vijaya Gupta, the Chief Financial Officer of RHI Magnesita India, has resigned from the post, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

"The resignation has been accepted on 14 February 2024 and will be effective from end of working hours of 13 May 2024," the refractory maker said in the filing.

Gupta has resigned due to personal reasons, the company said.

The company further said Azim Syed has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & Chief Investor Relations Officer (CIRO), effective from May 1.

"Azim will work closely with the executive team to drive financial performance and enable operational efficiencies for the India, West Asia and Africa region," it said.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd is a supplier of high-grade refractory products used by major industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and glass. PTI ABI TRB