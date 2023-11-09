RHI Magnesita India Q2 net profit remains flat at Rs 72 crore

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) RHI Magnesita India Ltd (PTI) has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.60 crore for the September quarter, almost flat as compared to a net profit of Rs 72.23 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisment

Its total income rose to Rs 989.71 crore from Rs 604.35 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the refractory player said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

"The quarter saw a strong growth in shipments, reflecting a positive demand outlook. Recently acquired assets complemented organic growth in volumes," RHI Magnesita India MD & CEO Parmod Sagar said.

"A change in product mix exerted pressure on realisations, capacity utilisations continued to improve through the quarter on a consolidated basis," it added. PTI ABI TRB