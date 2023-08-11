RHI Magnesita Q1 profit falls 27 pc to Rs 60 cr

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Refractory player RHI Magnesita India has posted 27 per cent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 59.71 crore for June quarter 2023-24 on account of increased expenses.

It had logged Rs 81.88 crore net profit during April-June period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income however rose to Rs 678.79 crore from Rs 604.65 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses rose to Rs 598.55 crore from Rs 494.42 crore a year ago.

Parmod Sagar – MD & CEO of RHI Magnesita India said, "The M&As (merger and acquisition) contributed 33 per cent to the consolidated revenue during Q1 FY24, marking 18 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). The M&A EBITDA margin improved by 2.3 per cent to reach 13.3 per cent in Q1 FY24." On the outlook for the sector, he said the industry is set to experience a robust growth driven by sectors like steel, cement, and glass, buoyed by the government's support in the form of budget and policies.

An arm of Vienna-based RHI Magnesita, RHI Magnesita India is the leading refractory player in India.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 723.70 apiece, up 7.41 per cent from its previous close on BSE.

Refractory is a specialised heat-resistant material. Due to its special properties, it can handle very high temperatures , and magnesia and alumina are the key raw materials required to produce it. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU