RHI Magnesita Q3 net profit jumps 29 pc to Rs 61.55 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) RHI Magnesita on Friday posted over 29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.55 crore for the December quarter, supported by growth in revenues.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 47.53 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 1,093.56 crore from Rs 1,017.48 crore a year ago.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit was 61 per cent higher than Rs 38.34 crore in the September quarter.

The company's MD & CEO Parmod Sagar said, "We have been able to deliver positive numbers quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis both. We aim to maintain the momentum in the coming quarters".

RHI Magnesita India is the leading manufacturer and supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200 degrees Celsius in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass.