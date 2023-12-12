Rice exports to certain European nations exempted from inspection certificate for another 6 months

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) India on Tuesday deferred the mandatory requirement of a certificate of inspection by export inspection agencies for shipping both basmati and non-basmati rice to certain European countries by six more months.

Earlier on May 29, 2023, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has announced the move for six months.

Amending a notification dated May 29, 2023, the DGFT said that export of rice (basmati and non-basmati) to EU member states and other European countries namely UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland "only" will require certificate of inspection from Export Inspection Council/Export Inspection Agency.

"Export to remaining European countries will not require a certificate of inspection by the Export Inspection Council (EIC)/Export Inspection Agency for export from the date of this notification for a period of six months," the DGFT notification said.

EIC is the official export certification body of India which ensures quality and safety of products exported from India. PTI RR TRB