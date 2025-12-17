Right4Paws raises Rs 14 cr in Series A round; to expand manufacturing, product portfolio

Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) Right4Paws, a pet nutrition brand owned by Coimbatore-based Pet Prakalp India Pvt Ltd has raised Series A Funding of Rs 14 crore from a group of high net worth individuals.

The capital raised would be utilised to expand manufacturing infrastructure, scale production capacity.

"Right4Paws, a premium pet nutrition brand, has announced the successful closure of its Series A funding round in which it has raised Rs 14 crore from a group of high net worth individuals," a company statement said here on Wednesday.

The company also plans to onboard specialised talent, introduce new product categories across functional and life-stage nutrition and expand its distribution footprint, the statement said.

"This fundraise marks a major milestone in our mission to elevate pet nutrition standards in India. At Right4Paws, we combine the benefits of species-appropriate whole foods with the convenience of modern dry nutrition," company Founder and Director Dhanu Roy said.

Pet Prakalp India operates as the research, innovation and manufacturing backbone of the business, while Right4Paws functions as its consumer-facing brand. The pet food market in India is about Rs 5,000 crore with more than 40 million pets in India. The market is growing at around 20 per cent compounded annual growth rate, the release added.