RightChoice announces strategic partnership with Americana Restaurants

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Hyperlocal marketing platform RightChoice on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Americana Restaurants, the largest quick-service restaurant and casual dining operator in the Middle East and North Africa region.

RightChoice will work closely with Americana to improve its discoverability on Google Maps and other platforms.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishabh Karwa, Co-Founder, RightChoice, said, "As an Indian platform powering global brands, this partnership is a proud milestone for us. Together, we are creating smarter digital pathways that not only improve visibility but also bring Americana closer to its vision of being the fastest and most trusted food operator in the world".

With operations spanning 12 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Kazakhstan, Americana serves millions of customers daily.