RIICO allots land to Rs 200 cr solar PV project

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) RIICO has allotted land to Sunkind Photovoltaics for setting up Rs 200-crore solar PV project in Jaipur's Mathasula Industrial Region, an official said.

The company plans to manufacture 1.5 GW solar PV modules. It received two 5-acre land parcels in record time after RIICO expedited the land allotment process, the official said.

Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Chairman, RIICO, said, "Our goal is to ensure a transparent and fast-tracked land allotment process under the Hon'ble Chief Minister's leadership." With Phase-I set to begin by late 2025, the project is expected to generate 800+ jobs after its 2026 Phase-II launch. PTI AG MR MR