Rilox EV enters into OEM partnership with multi-modal electric mobility platform Hala Mobility

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Electric vehicle player Rilox EV has forged a multi-year OEM partnership with multi-modal electric mobility platform Hala Mobility to deploy its Spark Lite electric two-wheeler for gig workers, urban commuters and fleet operators, the company said on Tuesday.

The strategic alliance will see the deployment of close to 20,000 electric two-wheelers in these segments, starting with low-speed models and also extending to high-speed variants, Rilox said.

Around 400 vehicles will be rolled out every month, focusing on premium, fleet-optimized models tailored for high-usage environments, it said.

"This marks one of the most significant partnerships in the EV industry. Rilox's success is powered by its strong dealer network, driving real impact on the ground. Rilox EV believes in inclusive growth and compounding entrepreneurial value," said Avesh Memon, Founder and CEO of Rilox EV.

"We're also actively in discussions with other companies for collaborations on our loader vehicle range, as we continue to expand our footprint and impact in the electric mobility space," he added.

"Rilox fleet-ready vehicles are not only cost-efficient and scalable but also built with a deep understanding of what it takes to serve India's dynamic urban mobility needs. This partnership is a perfect fit to power our consistent and sustainable growth across the country," said Srikanth Reddy, Founder & CEO of Hala Mobility.