Ripley & Co to invest Rs 600cr in Haldia berth modernisation

Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) A consortium of Kolkata-based Ripley & Co and Bothra Shipping Services of Andhra Pradesh announced it will invest Rs 600 crore in the automation and modernization of a port berth at Haldia in West Bengal.

The stevedoring and handling company said it quoted the highest revenue share for the mechanisation of Berth No. 5 of Haldia Dock Complex, Syamaprasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, on a PPP basis.

"It is a 50:50 consortium and will invest Rs 600 crore for the modernisation of the berth. We already operate two more berths at Haldia," Ripley & Co Director Shoumik Bose told PTI.

He said the letter of award is expected this month.

The project will be executed on a DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate, and transfer) model with a concession period of 15 years.

"Berth No. 5, upon mechanisation, will provide state-of-the-art mechanised facilities for handling dry bulk cargo comprising coal, limestone, and manganese ore," Ripley & Co Director Prabal Mukherjee said.

The berth will have an annual cargo handling capacity of 5 million tonnes.

The project is likely to be completed by the end of 2026, the official said.

Ripley & Co already operates berth no 2 and 8 at Haldia.