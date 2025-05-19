Rippling opens 2nd office in Bengaluru; looks to double workforce to 2,000 in 3 years

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) San Francisco-headquartered business software company Rippling on Monday announced the opening of a second office in Bengaluru and said it plans to double its India workforce over the next three years.

The new office spans over 100,000 square feet at Embassy Tech Village in the city, and will house teams across engineering, product, sales and customer support.

"India is home to Rippling's largest office outside of its San Francisco headquarters, where its Bengaluru teams work on critical product initiatives as Rippling continues to grow its product offering to serve the enterprise.

"The company, valued at USD 16.8 billion, plans to double its workforce in India from 1,000 to 2,000 employees over the next three years," a company statement said.

Founded in 2016, Rippling has offices in San Francisco, New York, Austin, London, Dublin, Sydney, and Bengaluru. PTI ANK HVA