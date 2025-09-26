Rising awareness about early diagnosis driving demand for medical imaging solutions: Siemens

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The increasing awareness about early and precise diagnosis, along with a rise in chronic and complex diseases in India, is driving the demand for medical imaging solutions and advanced technologies, a top official of medtech company Siemens Healthineers said on Friday.

Siemens Healthineers offers medical imaging, diagnostics and therapeutic products and services in more than 180 countries.

The true potential in India lies not just in technological progress but in making high-quality, precise, and timely diagnostics more accessible, Hariharan Subramanian, Managing Director of Siemens Healthcare, said.

Speaking about the major growth drivers for medtech companies, he noted that India faces the dual challenge of a rapidly growing population and an increasing burden of chronic and complex diseases.

In this changing scenario, advanced medical imaging plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare.

The company has launched the 'Knowing is Comforting' campaign in India to address scanxiety, the heightened anxiety, fear, or distress that people may experience before, during, and after a medical imaging scan.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and ease patient anxiety around diagnostic imaging such as Mammography, MRI, CT, and PET CT scans, Hariharan said.

"Early and precise diagnosis leads to better outcomes, timely treatment, and effective management of lifestyle diseases," he said. PTI MSS MSS SHW