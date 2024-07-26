Rising Chinese imports affecting domestic steel makers' margins: Sajjan Jindal

New Delhi: Increased Chinese steel imports are having an adverse impact on the margins of the domestic players, JSW Steel Chairman Sajjan Jindal said Friday.

Addressing the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) Jindal said several countries have already raised barriers against steel imports. The Indian steel industry is also engaged with the government to ensure a level playing field.

The domestic steel demand increased 13.6 per cent in FY24, outpacing economic growth. This was driven by infrastructure development and robust demand from all major steel-consuming sectors, he said.

"However, global steel demand remains weak, leading to rising imports into India and affecting domestic steelmakers' margins. This is mainly because of elevated Chinese production and exports, pressuring global steel markets," he said addressing the shareholders of JSW Steel.

Moreover, healthy demand for steel in the country also makes the domestic market vulnerable to imports amid weak global demand.

Sharing business updates for JSW Steel in FY24, Jindal said the company achieved its highest-ever crude steel production with a capacity utilization of 92 per cent during the year.

JSW Steel met 100 per cent of its production and sales guidance for FY24. Its revenue from operations reached Rs 1,75,006 crore, with an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 28,236 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 8,973 crore.

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.30 per share for FY24, subject to shareholders approval.

Further, the company plans to expand its capacity to 50 million tonnes per annum in India by FY31.

The Board recently approved a 5 million tonnes expansion at Dolvi, in Maharashtra increasing the company's domestic capacity to 42 million tonnes and total capacity to 43.5 million tonnes by September 2027.

"We also plan to establish a green steel manufacturing facility, initially at 2 million tonnes per annum and expandable to 4 million tonnes," Jindal added.