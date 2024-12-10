Rising Rajasthan: Stakeholders discuss logistical efficiency to boost operations, sustainability

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Issues like enhancing logistical efficiency, sustainable expressways, and developing industrial zones near transport networks were discussed at a special session on the second day of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 here on Tuesday.

During a session on the infrastructure and supply chain, discussions took place on crucial areas such as enhancing logistical efficiency, sustainable expressways, and developing industrial zones near transport networks to boost operations and sustainability.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "The country is taking giant leaps in the area of infrastructure development with a futuristic vision that will help not only the present generation but future generations as well." In his address, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, said, "The passage of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor through the tribal districts of the state of Rajasthan will facilitate the development of these districts at a fast pace and help unlock the industrial potential of these areas." He said, "An efficient transport system is one of the four pillars in the infrastructure sector whose availability facilitates the flow of investment, asset creation and generation of new jobs." Gadkari also announced 9 roads and highways projects, having a total length of 800 kms, for Rajasthan, including Northern Jaipur Ring Road and Jaipur-Kishangarh-Jodhpur to Amritsar Highway project. The projects are estimated to cost Rs 30,000 crore. PTI AG HVA HVA