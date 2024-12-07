Rising Rajasthan summit to create employment opportunities: CM

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday claimed that the Rising Rajasthan investment summit, starting next week, will create employment opportunities in the state.

According to an official statement, Sharma has taken the initiative of taking a new resolution every day for ten days to make this summit a success.

In this series, the chief minister took the tenth resolution on Saturday and said that besides accelerating the economic development of the state, employment opportunities will also be created in the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

Thousands of people from the important workforces of Rajasthan will also participate in this conference, he added.

The state government is working with determination to provide employment opportunities in the government and private sector to the skilled youth of the state, the chief minister said.

The three-day Rising Rajasthan investment summit is starting in Jaipur on Monday. PTI AG BAL BAL BAL