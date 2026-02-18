Rising temperatures to boost Mother Dairy sales by 30 pc across key categories

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) As summer approaches with a steady rise in temperatures, Mother Dairy on Wednesday said it expects 30 per cent growth across key categories such as ice creams, curd, and dairy beverages.

"With an early onset and a steady rise in temperatures, this year's summer season looks promising for the industry as a whole. We anticipate upwards of 30% growth across key categories such as ice creams, curd, dairy beverages, etc. and are fully geared to meet this surge with enhanced capacities, a robust cold chain, and early asset mobilisation," Mother Dairy Deputy Managing Director Jayatheertha Chary said in a statement.

He said, innovation and product localisation are at the heart of our summer plans across both ice cream and fresh dairy portfolios.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) highlighted that consumers can look forward to around 30 new offerings - from an industry-first 2-in-1 Matka and Tubs, indulgent Premium Cups and Cones in exciting flavours, and a new range of low-calorie ice creams, to local favourites like Jamun Yoghurt, Shrikhand, and Pista and Rabri offerings, all crafted to make every moment more memorable.

"We've already set the tone for the season with our brand campaign during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and the momentum will continue through the season as we deepen consumer engagement and strengthen brand relevance across markets," Chary added. PTI SM MR