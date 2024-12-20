Ritco Logistics flags off food grains rake from Kolkata to Silchar

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Ritco Logistics on Friday said it has flagged off a rake of food grains from Kolkata to Silchar with the support of Eastern Railway, Kolkata Port Trust and the Assam government.

Advertisment

Ritco Logistics, in a statement, said this would enable people in Assam and other northeastern states get seamless supply of food grains at cost-effective prices.

The mini rake of 21 wagons carried food grains imported by ETG Agro through SMPK from EJC Yard of Kolkata Dock System, it added.

The rake carried 1,350 metric tonne of yellow peas and red lentils for the Silchar station.

Advertisment

Ritco Logistics is an integrated supply chain solutions provider. PTI BKS BKS BAL ANU ANU