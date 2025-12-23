RITES bags Rs 318-cr order from South African firm for supply of diesel electric locomotives

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) RITES Ltd, an infrastructure, consultancy, and engineering firm, on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 315.7 crore order from an international firm for supply of service diesel electric locomotives in South Africa.

The development underlines growing international engagement in railway technology and marks an important achievement in bilateral rail cooperation.

The order has to be executed within one and a half year, RITES said in a filing to the BSE.

"RITES has received a letter of award from Ndalama Capital (Pty) Ltd, South Africa for supply and commissioning of in service diesel electric locomotives," the filing said, adding that the size of the order in terms of value is "USD 35,200,000." RITES Ltd is a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. PTI SID TRB