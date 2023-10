New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) State-owned RITES Ltd on Thursday said it has been granted the Navratna status.

"... after considering the proposal for grant of Navratna status for RITES received from the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), the government has decided to grant Navratna status to RITES," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Navratna status is given to a select group of top-performing central public sector enterprises.

RITES is an engineering and consultancy firm. PTI SID RAM