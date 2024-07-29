RITES, NHAI sign pact for consultancy services for infra projects

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) RITES on Monday announced entering into a partnership with NHAI to provide consultancy services in highways, bridges and tunnels and road safety audits.

In an exchange filing, RITES said, "This partnership aims to deliver consultancy services for NHAI projects in the areas of highways, bridges and tunnels and road safety audits." RITES will conduct external technical audits, infrastructure health monitoring, and provide quality assurance and other related services, it said.

RITES Ltd, an enterprise under Ministry of Railways, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies.