RITES posts 32 pc rise in profit to Rs 109 cr in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) RITES Ltd on Tuesday posted a 32.24 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 109 crore in the September quarter, driven by uptick in consultancy and export segments, the leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm said.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs Rs 82.50 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it has secured an all-time high order book of Rs 9,090 crore and over 150 new orders worth more than Rs 850 crore during the quarter under review.

During the first half of the ongoing fiscal year -- from April to September period -- RITES PAT increased 15.6% to Rs 200 crore, it said.

"Steady growth in performance, both sequentially and year-on-year, reaffirms our commitment to achieving the targets we have set for this year," said Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES Ltd.

The company announced that its board of directors has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, amounting to Rs 96 crore. "The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is November 15, 2025," it added.

On growth prospects, Mithal said, "As we continue to sustain our 'one-order-a-day' momentum and steady quarterly export wins, achieving an all-time high order book of Rs 9,090 crore, our focus is on expeditious execution through 'Operation Tattva', ensuring time-bound, cost-efficient and quality-conscious project deliveries." PTI JP TRB TRB