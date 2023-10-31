RITES Q2 profit drops to Rs 110 crore

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) State-owned RITES Ltd on Tuesday reported a 21.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 110.17 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 140.20 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period dropped to Rs 608.81 crore as against Rs 684.30 crore in the year-ago period, RITES said in a filing to the BSE.

"Decline in revenue is largely attributed to a fall in export earnings and decrease in quality assurance revenue," the company said.