RITES signs pact with CFM Mozambique for supply of 10 diesel locomotives

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) State-owned RITES Ltd on Tuesday announced it has signed a pact with CFM Mozambique for the supply of diesel locomotives and incidental services at a total cost of USD 37,680,080 (Rs 314.1 crore).

The pact has been signed for the supply of ten diesel locomotives.

"It is hereby informed that the contract agreement with CFM Mozambique for the supply of ten diesel locomotives along with incidental services at a total cost of USD 37,680,080... has been signed," the company said in a filing to the BSE. PTI SID DR RAM RAM