RK Singh inaugurates new CERC office

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Union Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday inaugurated the new office of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) at the World Trade Centre in the national capital.

Advertisment

The premises were inaugurated in the presence of CERC Chairperson Jishnu Barua, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) was established by the government in 1998 under the provisions of the Electricity Regulatory Commission Act, 1998.

CERC is the Central Commission for the purposes of the Electricity Act, of 2003, which repealed the ERC Act, 1998. The Commission completed its 25 years on 24th July 2023. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL