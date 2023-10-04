RMZ Corp provides on lease 50 L sq ft office space in 18 months to corporates for establishing GCCs

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Realty firm RMZ Corp on Wednesday said it has provided on lease over 5 million (50 lakh) square feet of office space to corporates during the last 18 months for establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

In a statement, RMZ Corp said it has signed "leases of over 5 million square feet of prime office space across its properties in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, attracting renowned GCC players to establish their operations".

In the last 18 months, RMZ Corp has signed leases with several large and well-known global business enterprises.

RMZ has firmly led itself into a leadership position as GCC segment leader in the Indian CRE sector. Notably, RMZ's assets have been chosen by leading GCC operating entities, including the likes of UPS Technologies, Haleon, Planview, Booking Holding, DOW Chemical International, and Nielsen IQ (India) from amongst a total of 38 such clients for their operational needs.

"In the midst of uneven global economic sentiment, India has emerged as a stable market for talent and premium commercial real estate. These are two of several attractive factors that have catalysed the rise of GCCs in India," Thirumal Govindraj, Senior Managing Director, Executive Board at RMZ Corp, said.

Over the next eight years, he said the company will take full advantage and build assets that are in line with global demands and serve the market with quality benchmarks.