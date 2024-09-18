RMZ Corporation gives 3 lakh sq ft commercial space on lease in Bengaluru to Chevron

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Realty firm RMZ Corporation has given around 3 lakh square feet of commercial space on lease in Bengaluru to Chevron Global Technology & Services.

In a statement on Wednesday, RMZ said it has partnered with Chevron Global Technology & Services Pvt Ltd, which is establishing the USD 1 billion Chevron Engineering and Innovation Excellence Center (ENGINE) at RMZ's project 'RMZ Ecoworld 30-series' in Bengaluru.

"Under this new lease agreement, RMZ will provide approximately 0.3 million square feet of commercial space, with options for expansion," it added.

RMZ Corporation currently has 21 million sq ft of office projects in various stages of construction and plans to add another 30 million sq ft of office space, in the next 2-3 years to have an office portfolio of 50 million sq ft in six cities.

"India is the new epicentre for GCC expansion, seeking sophisticated, tech-powered workspaces ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 sq ft..." Thirumal Govindraj, CEO, RMZ Office and RMZ NXT, said.

This surge is fuelled by both established enterprises seeking multifunctional hubs and emerging players demanding cutting-edge infrastructure, he added.

"Chevron ENGINE will enable local talent in India to advance global operations and projects, leveraging our resources and expertise internationally. ENGINE will provide meaningful work solving today's energy challenges and developing the energy system of tomorrow..." Akshay Sahni, Country Head at Chevron India, said.

RMZ Corporation is one of India's largest family-owned alternative asset owners, with a core focus on real estate and infrastructure.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, RMZ specialises in real assets, encompassing premium office spaces, industrial & logistics, hospitality, luxury living, mixed-use developments and infrastructure.