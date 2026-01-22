RMZ ties up with MMRDA, CIDCO at Davos to facilitate up to USD 30bn investments in Mumbai region

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Realty firm RMZ Group will facilitate investments of up to USD 30 billion in projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the next 10 years.

Bengaluru-based RMZ is a privately owned alternative asset owner and operator. It builds, owns, and operates premium commercial real estate, mixed-use developments, logistics, hospitality, and digital infrastructure projects.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has formed a strategic investment partnership with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.

"Under this strategic partnership, RMZ will facilitate investments of up to USD 30 billion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the next 10 years in a phased manner with the potential to generate approximately 3 lakh direct and indirect jobs across the project life cycle," it added.

The RMZ said it will lead investment structuring and capital mobilisation across real estate assets, infrastructure, logistics parks, and data centres.

The MMRDA will facilitate land identification and aggregation, provide policy level support and planning along with the approval process for the project.

As part of the association with CIDCO, the RMZ Group will develop new data centre and commercial projects in Navi Mumbai.

The project is expected to commence in 2026-27 fiscal, with CIDCO supporting RMZ in obtaining all the necessary permissions, land allotments, approval and clearances from relevant government departments.

Recently, the RMZ group signed a similar agreement with Andhra Pradesh government to facilitate up to USD 10 billion investments..

Founded in 2002, RMZ has developed and owns over 70 million square feet of real assets across six major Indian cities, with assets in excess of USD 20 billion, the statement said. PTI MJH MJH MR