Road construction projects worth Rs 70k cr underway in Delhi, nearby areas: Gadkari

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Work on projects worth Rs 70,000 crore is underway in Delhi and its nearby areas for the construction of roads, highways and expressways to provide relief to people from traffic jams, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Addressing an event here, the road transport and highways minister further said hydrogen-run vehicles are the future and will ultimately help in getting rid of the problems of pollution created by fossil fuels.

He said that today technology is changing very fast and knowledge is the power.

Gadkari said his ministry is using waste from landfills in Delhi in the construction of roads.

He stressed that people should be socially responsible.

The minister said he focuses more on social service than on politics.