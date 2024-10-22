Road min approves 50 NH projects in Manipur, prioritizes 902 km of road development in hill areas

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has approved 50 National Highway projects of 1,026 km length in Manipur.

Advertisment

Out of this, the ministry in a statement said 44 projects of 902 km length lie in the hills of the state.

In the hills, eight projects for 125 km have been completed and 36 projects of Rs 12,000 crore for 777 km are in progress, it added.

Under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), the ministry approves the list of work on state roads as prioritised by the state government.

Advertisment

The ministry in a separate statement also said road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed the progress of 29 NH projects in Nagaland and stressed on accelerated infrastructure development. PTI BKS DRR