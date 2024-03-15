Road min sanctions Rs 1,697 cr for NH projects in 3 states

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 699.19 crore for upgradation of a section of National Highway 58 in Palanpur, Gujarat.

The amount will be used to upgrade Khokhra Gujarat Border – Vijayanagar – Antarsuba – Mathasur road section of NH-58, according to an official statement.

NH-58 connects Gujarat and Rajasthan and also connects Ambaji Temple, Udaipur, Polo Forest and other archaeological monuments and various tourist places.

The road section is proposed to be upgraded from the existing single/two lane road to 2 lanes with paved shoulder and involves realignment in 14 stretches passing through hilly terrain.

According to a separate statement, MoRTH has sanctioned Rs 576.22 crore for the 4-laning of the Yedegowdanahalli to Arjunahalli segment of NH-373 in Hassan district of Karnataka, spanning 22.3 kilometer.

This corridor serves as a vital link to renowned tourist destinations such as Chikamagaluru, Belur, Halebeedu, and Shravanabelagola, it added.

The ministry has also allocated Rs 421.15 crore for the construction of a 4-lane Gauripur Bypass along NH-17 (New)/NH-31(Old), spanning from Dumardoha Pt-II to the Baladmara road in Dhubri district, Assam.

Spanning 9.61 kilometer, the project aims to alleviate congestion in Gauripur town and mitigate risks associated with sharp bends on the current highway, thereby enhancing safety, it added. PTI BKS BKS ANU ANU