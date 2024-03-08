Road Min sanctions Rs 2,094 cr for widening, strengthening of various NH projects in J&K

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 2,093.92 crore for widening and strengthening of various National Highway projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Road transport and highways minister Gadkari, in a series of posts on X, said that in Jammu and Kashmir, an allocation of Rs 1,404.9 crore has been approved for the widening and strengthening project of the Rafiabad-Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar-Chamkot section of National Highway-701.

He said this initiative, executed under Project Beacon in Baramulla and Kupwara districts on EPC Mode under Package I, aims to transform the 51 Km route into two lanes.

In another post, the minister said an allocation of Rs 126.58 crore has been approved for the development, operation and maintenance of a ropeway from SDA Parking (Near Zabarwan Park) to Shankaracharya Temple.

Gadkari said an allocation of Rs 562.40 crore has been approved for the upgradation and strengthening project of the Nashri- Chennai section of National Highway-244.

Spanning 39.10 Km in districts Udhampur and Ramban, this initiative operates on the EPC mode under National Highway.

Critical for logistics in the region, this strategic route, connecting Baramulla and Kupwara districts, plays a pivotal role, and is integral to the development of the tourism sector in North Kashmir near the International Border.

In another post, Gadkari said his ministry has sanctioned Rs 1,532.97 crore for the upgradation of National Highway projects in Gujarat.

He also said that the MoRTH has sanctioned Rs 936.26 crore for the construction of a 10 km long four-lane elevated corridor on the Kalimandir-Dimna Chowk-Baliguma section of National Highway-33 (New-18) in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. PTI BKS BAL BAL