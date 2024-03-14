Road min sanctions Rs 3,208.4 cr for road development projects in K'taka, Telangana, R'than

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The road ministry has sanctioned Rs 1,385.60 crore for the enhancement and reinforcement of 295 road development projects, spanning a total length of 2,055.62 km across various districts in Karnataka.

According to an official statement, this endeavour, not only aims to upgrade infrastructure but also promises to ameliorate connectivity, thereby fostering socio-economic development.

As per another statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has also sanctioned Rs 850 crore for the widening and strengthening of 31 state road projects, encompassing a total length of 435.29 Km in Telangana.

The road ministry has sanctioned Rs 972.80 crore for widening and strengthening work of 31 major district roads/state highways of Rajasthan, the statement said.