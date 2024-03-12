Road min sanctions Rs 6,621 cr for construction of 8 stretches on NH-913 in Arunachal

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 6,621.62 crore for the construction of eight stretches on National Highway-913, designated as the Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the comprehensive project spans a total length of 265.49 km, the statement said.

The minister said the development of these highway stretches holds promise for enhanced connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic growth in the region.

The construction of the Frontier Highway is anticipated to curb migration and facilitate reverse migration towards the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

Gadkari said encompassed within this initiative are package 1, 3, and 5, covering the Huri-Taliha section, two packages on the Bile-Migging section, package 2 & 4 managing the Kharsang-Maio-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar section, and package 1 on the Bomdila-Nafra-Lada section.

According to a separate statement, MoRTH has also approved an allocation of Rs 1,346.81 crore for the expansion of the existing two-lane paved shoulder, spanning from the Tamil Nadu/Andhra Pradesh border to Puttur (20.03 km) on National Highway-716.

This project involves upgrading it to a four-lane configuration with paved shoulder.

The development aims to transform the specified stretch into a fully access-controlled corridor, playing a crucial role in linking the sacred cities of Tiruthani and Tirupathi, the statement said, quoting Gadkari.

According to another official statement from the road ministry, Rs 494.45 crore has been sanctioned for a four-lane configuration of rehabilitation and upgrade of Kashipur to Ramnagar section of National Highway 121 (New 309) in Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts in Uttarakhand.

The statement also said in Jammu and Kashmir, an allocation of Rs 224.44 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the Shopian Bypass on National Highway-444, transforming it into a two-lane configuration with a paved shoulder. PTI BKS TRB