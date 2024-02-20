Road ministry extends validity of learner's licence, driving license, conductor license till Feb 29

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The road ministry on Tuesday issued an order extending the validity of learner's licence, driving license and conductor license till February 29, 2024 due to infrastructure related issues in its Sarathi portal.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a circular said due to infrastructure related issues in Sarathi portal from January 31, 2024 to February 12, 2024, applicants have faced disruptions in availing license related services.

Accordingly, the road transport ministry has said that the validity of learner's licence, driving license and conductor license which have expired between January 31, 2024 and February 15,2024, would be treated as valid without levying any penalty up to February 29, 2024.

Owing to partial shutdown/disabling of online services, the applicants were not able to apply for services such as payment of fee, renewal of driving licence, booking slot for learner's licence, driving skill test, etc., the ministry added.

"Considering the difficulties faced by the citizens during the period of disruption of services through PARIVAHAN portal and further that the citizens are not put to inconvenience, it has been decided that the validity of learner's licence, driving license and conductor license which have expired between 31st January, 2024 and 15th February, 2024, would be treated as valid without levying any penalty up to 29th February, 2024," the ministry said.

Enforcement authorities are also advised to treat such documents valid till February 29, 2024, it added. PTI BKS DRR