Road ministry sanctions Rs 2,675 cr for four-laning of NH 748A in Karnataka

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The road ministry has sanctioned Rs 2,675.31 crore for the four-laning of the Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur section of National Highway-748A in Bagalkot and Belgavi districts of Karnataka on the hybrid annuity basis.

This initiative spans a total length of 92.40 km, Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said in a post on X.

He said this undertaking is an integral part of the Panaji-Hyderabad EC10 corridor.

EC10 connects pivotal industrial hubs, including Panaji, celebrated for fishing, and tourism; Belgavi renowned for food grains, and milk products; Raichur, recognised for rice, cotton, groundnut, and pulses; and Hyderabad, distinguished for IT, Pharm, and Healthcare.

In a separate post, Gadkari said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 553.12 crore for the development and four-laning of the Krishnagar-Behrampore and Barasat – Barajaguli sections on National Highway – 34, spanning across Nadia, Murshidabad, and North 24 Parganas districts under the NH(O) plan.

The cumulative length of this project stands at 28.23 Km, he added.